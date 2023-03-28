WPL 2023: Losing three early wickets hurt, admits Delhi Capitals coach Jonathan Batty

But he credited his players for making it a close contest despite having a low total on the board. “Losing three early wickets hurts you. The partnership [of 38 runs for the fourth wicket] between captain Meg [Lanning] and Marizanne [Kapp] got us back, but then [we] lost a flurry of wickets

Jonathan Batty

Delhi Capitals coach and former Derbyshire wicketkeeper Jonathan Batty looked upset at the way his team lost their top three batters at a score of 35 by the fifth over against Mumbai Indians in the final.

But he credited his players for making it a close contest despite having a low total on the board. “Losing three early wickets hurts you. The partnership [of 38 runs for the fourth wicket] between captain Meg [Lanning] and Marizanne [Kapp] got us back, but then [we] lost a flurry of wickets. That made it really hard, but full credit [to the players] for going into the last over [and losing with] three balls left. We still had a chance of winning there at the end,” said Batty.

