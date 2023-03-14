WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians through to playoffs after beating Gujarat by 55 runs

Mumbai Indians scored 162 for eight and then restricted GT to 107 for nine in 20 overs

Mumbai Indians (Pic Courtesy: wplt20)

Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Titans by 55 runs to qualify for the playoffs of the Women's Premier League here on Tuesday.

Mumbai Indians scored 162 for eight and then restricted GT to 107 for nine in 20 overs.

Sent into bat, MI lost Hayley Matthews in the first over but Yastika Bhatia smashed 44 off 37 balls, while Nat Sciver-Brunt chipped in with a 31-ball 36.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur stroked her way to 51 off 30 balls, before getting out in the third last ball of the innings.

GT batters could not pose a serious challenge to the MI bowlers.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians: 162/8 in 20 overs (Yastika Bhatia 44, Nat Sciver-Brunt 36, Harmanpreet Kaur 51; Ashleigh Gardner 3/34).

Gujarat Titans: 107/9 in 20 overs (Harleen Deol 22; Nat Sciver-Brunt 3/21, Hayley Matthews 3/23).

