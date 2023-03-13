WPL 2023: Mumbai spinners restrict UP Warriorz to 159-6

UPW opted to bat on a batting-friendly surface, but it was the league leaders who struck first blood through their Purple Cap holder Saika Ishaque in the second over, cleaning up left-hander Devika Vaidya (6)

Amelia Kerr (right) is delighted after a UPW wicket at Brabourne yesterday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Spinners Saika Ishaque (3-33), Amelia Kerr (2-33) and Hayley Matthews (1-27) combined in grand fashion to help Mumbai Indians (MI) restrict UP Warriorz (UPW) to 159-6 in 20 overs in Match 10 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.

UPW opted to bat on a batting-friendly surface, but it was the league leaders who struck first blood through their Purple Cap holder Saika Ishaque in the second over, cleaning up left-hander Devika Vaidya (6).

Despite the initial blow, skipper Alyssa Healy (58 off 46) was composed as ever as she smashed Ishaque for four boundaries in her second over, helping UPW reach 48-1 at the end of the first powerplay.

Also read: Women's Premier League 2023, DC vs UPW: Top five players to look out for

Kiwi leg-spinner Amelia Kerr got the second breakthrough, picking Kiran Navgire (17) just after the powerplay.

Healy was joined by in-form Aussie teammate Tahlia McGrath (scored 90* against Delhi Capitals). They added 82 runs for the third wicket, taking the team to 140-2. Healy also brought up her second consecutive fifty of the WPL in the 14th over. As soon as McGrath (50 off 37) reached her half-century, both Healy and McGrath were dismissed in quick succession by left-arm spinner Ishaque in the 17th over.

West Indian off-spinner Hayley Matthews scalped Sophie Ecclestone (1) followed by Kerr dismissing Deepti Sharma (7). The MI spinners claimed all six wickets that fell to help contain UPW to a below-par score. The city’s outfit also fielded well to stem the boundaries in the latter half of the innings.