WPL 2023 opening ceremony: Schedule, live stream details - all you need to know

A total of five teams will be in the fray to battle it out in a bid to reign supreme in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier Leauge, which will run through March 26

Women's Premier League (Pic Courtesy: PTI)

As the sporting world gears up to witness the high-octane action and a series of nerve-wracking battles at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 starting Saturday, the cricket enigma seems to only get the better of us. A total of five teams will be in the fray to battle it out in a bid to reign supreme in the inaugural edition of the cash-rice tournament, which will run through March 26. In its first season, the WPL will stage a total of 20 league matches and two playoff games that will take place in a span of 23 days.

The opening ceremony of the WPL is scheduled to be held on Saturday ahead of the opening match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. The ceremony will be held on March 4 at 5:30 PM IST. Fans can catch the ceremony live on Jio Cinema. Besides, the opening ceremony of WPL will be broadcast on Sports18 Network.

Several Bollywood celebrities are expected to grace the stage to kickstart the event. Actresses including Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon will perform live at the ceremony. Besides, Punjab-origin Canadian rapper AP Dhillon is also expected to mark his presence at the ceremony. DY Patil stadium is set to host the opening ceremony before the tournament kicks off.

The tournament will see its first double-header being played on Sunday with Royal Challengers Bangalore taking on Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne stadium during the day and later UP Warriorz squaring off against Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil stadium later in the evening. There will be a total of four double-headers with the first match being played at 3:30 PM IST. All evening matches are scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

The Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will host 11 matches each. The opening match and eliminator on March 24 will be played at the DY Patil Stadium while the final will be scheduled to be held at the Brabourne stadium. The final game in the league stage will be played between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals on March 21 at the Brabourne stadium, while the Eliminator will be held at the DY Patil stadium on March 24. Brabourne stadium have bagged the hosting rights for the grand finale of the tournament, which will be played on March 26.