WPL 2023 Playoff & Final: Schedule, squads, points table, live streaming, & more

Delhi Capitals climbed atop the standings as UP Warriorz will now have to overcome Mumbai Indians in their playoff fixture for a berth in the final

Women's Premier League (Pic Courtesy: wplt20.com/bcci)

Delhi Capitals had their fate in their hands going into the must-win game against UP Warriorz at Brabourne stadium on Tuesday. The equation was clear: beat UP and earn a direct qualification to the ongoing WPL final. The Meg Lanning-side lived up to the expectations and dismantled a meek UP Warriorz, winning by five wickets, as the league stage drew to a conclusion.

Delhi in the process climbed atop the standings as UP Warriorz will now have to overcome Mumbai Indians in their playoff fixture for a berth in the final. Meanwhile, Mumbai beat lacklustre Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second-last league match by four wickets.

Chasing a target of a paltry 126 runs, Mumbai managed 129/6 in 16.3 overs, riding on Amelia Kerr’s unbeaten knock of 31 runs off 27 balls. Mumbai dethroned Delhi on the table, but their happiness was short-lived as Delhi registered another win to regain the top spot. Both RCB and Gujarat Giants are out of contention for the WPL playoffs.

WPL Playoffs and Final: Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Heather Graham, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala, Dhara Gujjar

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Laura Harris, Tara Norris, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi

UP Warriors: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Bell, Shivali Shinde, Laxmi Yadav, Shweta Sehrawat, Soppadhandi Yashasri

WPL 2023 Playoff & Final: Schedule & Timings

24 March 2023 (Friday)- Elminator between MI and UP Warriorz - 7.30 PM IST

26 March 2023 (Final)- Final Delhi Capitals vs Eliminator Winner - 7.30 PM IST

WPL 2023 Playoff & Final: Points Table

Teams Matches Won Lost NRR Points Delhi Capitals 8 6 2 +1.856 12 Mumbai Indians 8 6 2 +1.711 12 UP Warriorz 8 4 4 -0.200 8

WPL 2023 Playoff & Final: Live Streaming

The WPL 2023 Eliminator between MI vs UP Warriorz as well as final between Winner of Eliminator and DC will by live streamed on Jio Cinema online while the match will be broadcast ed on Sports 18 Network on TV.