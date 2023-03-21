Breaking News
RCB vs MI live updates: Early breakthrough for Mumbai Indians, Sophie Devine departs

Updated on: 21 March,2023 03:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Mumbai Indians will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 19 of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) on Tuesdday

RCB vs MI live updates: Early breakthrough for Mumbai Indians, Sophie Devine departs

Women's Premier League (Pic Courtesy: wplt20.com)


Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was lurking at the bottom of the team standings having won no single match a week ago. Mumbai Indians, in contrast, had a perfect five and was the table-toppers. Mumbai had locked up a top-three finish, while Royal Challengers' chances were tenuous. The previous time these teams faced each other, Mumbai had brutally defeated Royal Challengers earlier in the tournament. Since then, RCB have bounced back into the contest. Following a victory over UP Warriorz, they proceeded to destroy Gujarat Giants by eight wickets in a high-scoring match. Mumbai, meanwhile, suffered their first loss of the competition at the hands of Warriorz.


Also Read: Touts brazenly selling free WPL tickets at Brabourne Stadium



But, as a result of Warriorz's victory over Giants on Monday, Royal Challengers have been eliminated from the race. Mumbai will need to show up for this match in less than 24 hours, therefore Royal Challengers will want to take advantage of this opportunity to end the campaign on a good note. Mumbai, on the other hand, will prefer to cling onto the top rank since that would guarantee them a spot in the final. Mumbai might not take first place if Delhi Capitals defeat them on Monday and win their last league match against Warriorz.


RCB vs MI: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Heather Knight, Sophie Devine (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc)

All-rounder: Ellyse Perry, Hayley Matthew, Amelia Kerr, Nat-Sciver Brunt

Bowlers: Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque

RCB vs MI: Complete squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose, Erin Burns, Kanika Ahuja, Sahana Pawar, Dane van Niekerk, Komal Zanzad, Indrani Roy, Poonam Khemnar

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Priyanka Bala, Neelam Bisht, Sonam Yadav, Dhara Gujjar, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon

RCB vs MI: Toss update

Mumbai Indians win toss, elects to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RCB vs MI: Playing XIs confirmed

Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose

Check all the latest scores and updates below.

3:36 PM: 4/1 after 2 overs

OUT! Early Breakthrough comes for Mumbai as Sophie Devine departs for a duck. Captain Harman looks ecstatic.

3:30 PM: Match begins!

Sophie Devine and Smriti Mandhana walk in to bat, as Nat Sciver-Brunt opens the proceedings for Mumbai.

