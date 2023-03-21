RCB vs MI live updates: Early breakthrough for Mumbai Indians, Sophie Devine departs

Mumbai Indians will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 19 of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) on Tuesdday
Women's Premier League (Pic Courtesy: wplt20.com)
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was lurking at the bottom of the team standings having won no single match a week ago. Mumbai Indians, in contrast, had a perfect five and was the table-toppers. Mumbai had locked up a top-three finish, while Royal Challengers' chances were tenuous. The previous time these teams faced each other, Mumbai had brutally defeated Royal Challengers earlier in the tournament. Since then, RCB have bounced back into the contest. Following a victory over UP Warriorz, they proceeded to destroy Gujarat Giants by eight wickets in a high-scoring match. Mumbai, meanwhile, suffered their first loss of the competition at the hands of Warriorz.
But, as a result of Warriorz's victory over Giants on Monday, Royal Challengers have been eliminated from the race. Mumbai will need to show up for this match in less than 24 hours, therefore Royal Challengers will want to take advantage of this opportunity to end the campaign on a good note. Mumbai, on the other hand, will prefer to cling onto the top rank since that would guarantee them a spot in the final. Mumbai might not take first place if Delhi Capitals defeat them on Monday and win their last league match against Warriorz.
RCB vs MI: Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia
Batters: Heather Knight, Sophie Devine (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc)
All-rounder: Ellyse Perry, Hayley Matthew, Amelia Kerr, Nat-Sciver Brunt
Bowlers: Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque
RCB vs MI: Complete squads
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose, Erin Burns, Kanika Ahuja, Sahana Pawar, Dane van Niekerk, Komal Zanzad, Indrani Roy, Poonam Khemnar
Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Priyanka Bala, Neelam Bisht, Sonam Yadav, Dhara Gujjar, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon
