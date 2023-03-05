WPL 2023: This RCB batter gave up on dreams to pave the way to sporting glory

A part time off-spinner and a top order batter, Disha started playing cricket when she was in 9th standard after having moved to Amravati from Vidarbha in 7th standard where she lived with her aunt

Disha Kasat (Pic Courtesy: Female Cricket)

A part time off-spinner and a top order batter, Disha started playing cricket when she was in 9th standard after having moved to Amravati from Vidarbha in 7th standard where she lived with her aunt.

In order to pursue cricket, she gave up on her dream of becoming a Chartered Accountant. Disha emerged as the top run getter in senior domestic T20 Trophy, 2022 where she scored 300 runs.

Also Read: WPL 2023: Much like idol Tendulkar, Asha Shobhana aims to defy odds and march on

She is additionally an incredible volleyball player and also loves to read books andâ¯ go on treks.

Disha Kasat at WPL 2023

Hailing from Vidarbha, Maharashtra

Bought for 10L

Batting Style: Right handed

Bowling Style: Right arm off-spinner

Role: Batting all-rounder