Propelled to pick bat in light of Tendulkar-Warne's infamous battle, Asha Shobhana aims to defy odds

Updated on: 05 March,2023 04:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A leg spinner and a middle order batter, Asha Shobana started off her journey as a 13-year old when she played for Trivandrum and afterwards for the senior team

Asha Shobhana (Pic Courtesy: AFLENCE)


A leg spinner and a middle order batter, Asha Shobana started off her journey as a 13-year old when she played for Trivandrum and afterwards for the senior team. 


She was propelled to play cricket in light of the innings that Sachin Tendulkar played against Australia going after Shane Warne in Sharjah in 1998. 



Her favourite cricketer is Stuart MacGill who also played as a right arm leg spinner and a right hand batter. 


She comes from a humble background. Her father was a driver.  

Apart from cricket, she can do pencil sketching, digital drawing and can sing as well. 

Asha Shobana at WPL 2023

Hailing from Trivandrum, Kerala

Bought for 10L 

Batting Style: Right handed 

Bowling Style: Right arm Leg spinner 

Role: Bowling all-rounder 

