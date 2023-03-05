Breaking News
WPL 2023: This rollerskater-turned-cricketer is ready for shot at glory in RCB

Updated on: 05 March,2023 04:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

A right arm off-spinner and a big hitter with the bat, Kanika was initially a roller skater before taking up cricket

Kanika Ahuja (Pic Courtesy: Kanika Ahuja/Facebook)


A right arm off-spinner and a big hitter with the bat, Kanika was initially a roller skater before taking up cricket


During her schooling years, she was confronted with a dilemma, whether to choose skating or cricket. 



She can proudly state that the choice she made was the right one but her family didn’t support her as they refused to buy her a bat so she had to borrow one from the neighbors. 

She is inspired from the playing style of Surya Kumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant. 

The highlight of her career has been a five-for against Maharashtra in the quarterfinals of the Women’s Senior One-Day Trophy, 2022.

Kanika Ahuja at WPL 2023

Hailing from Patiala, Punjab

Bought for 35L 

Batting Style: Left handed 

Bowling Style: Right arm off-spinner 

Role: Batting all-rounder 

