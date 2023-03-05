WPL 2023: This rollerskater-turned-cricketer is ready for shot at glory in RCB

A right arm off-spinner and a big hitter with the bat, Kanika was initially a roller skater before taking up cricket

A right arm off-spinner and a big hitter with the bat, Kanika was initially a roller skater before taking up cricket.

During her schooling years, she was confronted with a dilemma, whether to choose skating or cricket.

She can proudly state that the choice she made was the right one but her family didn’t support her as they refused to buy her a bat so she had to borrow one from the neighbors.

She is inspired from the playing style of Surya Kumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant.

The highlight of her career has been a five-for against Maharashtra in the quarterfinals of the Women’s Senior One-Day Trophy, 2022.

Kanika Ahuja at WPL 2023

Hailing from Patiala, Punjab

Bought for 35L

Batting Style: Left handed

Bowling Style: Right arm off-spinner

Role: Batting all-rounder