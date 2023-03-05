WPL 2023: Fueled with confidence, Haryana's Preeti Bose won't stop so soon

Preeti plays for Haryana women's cricket team in domestic matches. She is the first woman player from Haryana to play for India women's team, Indian railway team and T20 Women's Asia Cup final

Preeti plays for Haryana women's cricket team in domestic matches. She is the first woman player from Haryana to play for India women's team, Indian railway team and T20 Women's Asia Cup final. Her bowling helped India win the 2016 Women's Asia Cup T20 title.

As a child, she used to play gully cricket with the boys of her locality. Once while playing cricket with her friends she attracted the attention of her school’s sports teacher who offered her to play for the school cricket team.

She is a graduate in Yoga education. Although her parents wanted her to become a doctor, they agreed to let her pursue cricket.

Earlier, she didn’t have electricity in her house as her family didn’t have enough money to pay for it.â¯

She came into the spotlight after picking up a fifer to help India Blue beat India Red by 18 runs in the senior Women’s Challengers Trophy in 2015.

In 2020, she became the brand ambassador of Valiant, a sports company. She has also adopted a 4-year-old girl.

Preeti Bose at WPL 2023

Hailing from Sonipat, Haryana

WT20I: 5 Matches, 5 wickets BB 3/14, Avg. 15.80, Econ. 4.93

Bought for 30L

Batting Style: Right-handed

Bowling Style: Left-arm orthodox

Role: Bowler