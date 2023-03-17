WPL 2023: Twin fifties from Wolvaardt, Gardner take GG to 147-4

After RCB’s first win of the WPL on Wednesday night, GG found themselves at the bottom of the points table before the start of this fixture due to a comparatively poor net run rate. In contrast, DC are comfortably placed in second spot

Gujarat Giants’ Laura Wolvaardt celebrates her 50 against Delhi Capitals at Brabourne yesterday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Opener Laura Wolvaardt’s 45-ball 57 and all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner’s unbeaten 33-ball 51 helped Gujarat Giants (GG) post a decent 147-4 against Delhi Capitals (DC) in a Women’s Premier League (WPL) match at the Brabourne Stadium on Thursday.

After RCB’s first win of the WPL on Wednesday night, GG found themselves at the bottom of the points table before the start of this fixture due to a comparatively poor net run rate. In contrast, DC are comfortably placed in second spot.

Electing to bowl, DC began the innings with right-arm pacer Marizanne Kapp (1-24), who took a five-wicket haul the last time these two teams met. They were rewarded instantly as she dismissed Sophia Dunkley (four off six balls) caught by Jess Jonassen at mid-on. Some tight bowling from DC meant that GG couldn’t build on the momentum for the rest of the Powerplay, ending up at 32-1.

Harleen Deol (31 off 33) perished in the 10th over to left-arm spinner Jonassen (2-38) which brought Gardner to join Wolvaardt. And after a few more quiet overs, they decided to up the scoring after the 14th over with the team total reading 83-2. They brought up their 50-run stand with Wolvaardt smashing a six and two fours in the 16th over. She completed her half-century in the following over and was bowled in the 19th over by right-arm pacer Arundhati Reddy (1-25). Gardner brought up her half-century in the final over with two boundaries.

Brief scores

GG 147-4 in 20 overs (L Wolvaardt 57, A Gardner 51*, H Deol 31; J Jonassen 2-38) v DC (scores incomplete)