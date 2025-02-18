WPL 2024, MI vs GG live: Harmanpreet Kaur wins the toss and opts to bowl

Having won the first match, Mumbai Indians would look to continue their stunning performances in the WPL 2025

Harleen Deol, Amelia Kerr (Pic: X/@wplt20)

In the ongoing WPL 2025 match against Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bowl first.

So far, the Ashleigh Gardner-led side has won one match and lost another. They would look to keep the momentum on. On the other hand, having won the first match, Mumbai Indians would look to continue their stunning performances in the WPL 2025.

WPL 2024, MI vs GG: Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver, Parunika Sisodia, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, Amandeep Kaur, S. Sajana, Keerthana, Nadine de Klerk, G. Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Akshita Maheshwari.

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner (c), Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Tanuja Kanwer, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Mannat Kashyap, Bharti Fulmali, Sayali Satghare, Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Danielle Gibson, Prakashika Naik.

WPL 2024, MI vs GG: Playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia, Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amelia Kerr, Kamalini G, Sajana S, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia.

Gujarat Giants: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Moiney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (C), Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra.