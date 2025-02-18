WPL 2025, MI vs GG highlights: Mumbai Indians win by 5 wickets

Having won the first match, Mumbai Indians would look to continue their stunning performances in the WPL 2025

Harleen Deol, Amelia Kerr (Pic: X/@wplt20)

In the ongoing WPL 2025 match against Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bowl first.

So far, the Ashleigh Gardner-led side has won one match and lost another. They would look to keep the momentum on. On the other hand, having won the first match, Mumbai Indians would look to continue their stunning performances in the WPL 2025.



WPL 2025, MI vs GG: Live updates



10: MI: 122/5 (16.1)



Kashvee Gautam strikes her second wicket as soon as she steps in with the ball. S Sajana comes in to shoulder Sciver-Brunt in the runs chase. S Sajana finishes off the match in style by smashing a boundary on Deandra Dottin's first ball.



10: 28 PM: MI: 100/3 (14)



Gujarat Giants are unable to strike the wickets of Sciver-Brunt and Kerr. The MI duo are smashing boundaries for the side and are inching closer to the target. Facing just 33 deliveries, Sciver-Brunt brought up her half-century.



10: 16 PM: MI: 72/3 (11)



Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amelia Kerr are looking to stabilize Paltan's innings. Sciver-Brunt is still unbeaten on 36 runs and Kerr on the other hand is on 5 runs.



10: 04 PM: MI: 55/3 (8)



Priya Mishra strikes the wicket of Yastika Bhatia as she returns to the pavilion for just eight runs. Soon after she departed, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur lost her wicket.



9: 50 PM: MI: 37/1 (6)



Nat Sciver-Brunt has showcased her aggressive approach after coming to the crease. Yastika Bhatia on the other hand is still displaying sensible innings.



9: 44 PM: MI: 27/1 (4)



Set Hayley Matthews departs after smashing two boundaries. Nat Sciver-Brunt comes in to stabilize MI's boat. Tanuja Kanwar helped Gujarat Giants to claim their first victim in her second over.

9: 38PM: MI: 14/0 (3)



After showcasing her skillset with the ball, Hayley Matthews is now looking to help Mumbai Indians in the run chase with the willow. On the other hand, Yastika Bhatia is responsibly rotating the strike

9: 30 PM: Gujarat Giants were only able to post 120 runs after the completion of 20 overs. Mumbai Indians' Hayley Matthews was the star player with the ball as she claimed three wickets by conceding just 16 runs in four overs.

WPL 2025, MI vs GG: Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver, Parunika Sisodia, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, Amandeep Kaur, S. Sajana, Keerthana, Nadine de Klerk, G. Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Akshita Maheshwari.

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner (c), Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Tanuja Kanwer, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Mannat Kashyap, Bharti Fulmali, Sayali Satghare, Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Danielle Gibson, Prakashika Naik.

WPL 2025, MI vs GG: Playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia, Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amelia Kerr, Kamalini G, Sajana S, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia.

Gujarat Giants: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Moiney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (C), Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra.