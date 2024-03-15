Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > RCB hold off reigning champions Mumbai to roar into maiden WPL final
RCB hold off reigning champions Mumbai to roar into maiden WPL final

Updated on: 15 March,2024 10:57 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Perry's 66 off 50 balls was the cornerstone of RCB's total after their top-order was blown away by a disciplined MI attack

Ellyse Perry (Pic: X)

Listen to this article
x
00:00

Ellyse Perry stood tall amid ruins with yet another elegant knock but although Royal Challengers Bangalore could only manage a below-par 135 for 6 against Mumbai Indians, they found a way to bounce back and reach their maiden WPL final in a nail-biting WPL 2024 'Eliminator' contest on Friday.


Perry's 66 off 50 balls was the cornerstone of RCB's total after their top-order was blown away by a disciplined MI attack, reducing them to 24 for 3 inside the four overs of Powerplay.


Hayley Matthews (2/18 in 4 overs) bowled a flighted off-break that breached veteran Sophie Devine's defence to draw the first blood.


Skipper Smriti Mandhana (10) was holed out in the deep cover region off a Nat Sciver-Brunt delivery that stopped a bit on the southpaw and Disha Kasat (0), who simply failed to get going, was caught by Pooja Vastrakar inside the 30 yard circle off left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque (2/18 in 4 overs).

Richa Ghosh hit a six but it wasn't her day as Matthews slightly altered the length and the keeper-batter mistimed after failing to reach to the pitch of the delivery.

Perry was, however, at her stylish best with some crisp boundaries and a straight six off Saika but the best shot was the late cut bisecting the point and short third-man off Shabnim Ismail's delivery.

Perry never had anyone supporting her for a lengthy period and wickets falling at regular interval did also made her judicious in shot selection.

Towards the end, Georgia Wareham (18 not out off 10 balls) used the long handle to good effect and hit a last ball six off Saika to take the team past 130-run mark.

Saika paid the price for Sajeevan Sajana's poor effort in the deep as she dropped a sitter offered by Wareham. The poor fielding standard of WPL continues to be a problem. 

(With agency inputs)

mumbai indians royal challengers bangalore WPL 2024 Women’s Indian Premier League 2024 cricket news
