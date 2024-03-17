Organisers expect a capacity crowd of around 37,000 for the season-ender of a competition that has quickly built a fan base independent of the more established Indian Premier League

The WPL was first staged last year as a curtain-raiser for the IPL (Pic: @wplt20/X)

Inaugural runners-up Delhi Capitals have another shot at the Women's Premier League title on Sunday when they host Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final of the fledgling WPL 2024.

Organisers expect a capacity crowd of around 37,000 for the season-ender of a competition that has quickly built a fan base independent of the more established Indian Premier League, and dramatically boosted the earning power of women cricketers.

"The quality of cricket is very good. The energy we are seeing on the field is very good," Delhi fan Srishti Kumar, 21, told AFP from the buzzing crowd waiting for the stadium's gates to open. "It's a great initiative."

Bangalore are unexpected finalists after a narrow five-run win over title-holders Mumbai Indians in Friday's eliminator, bouncing back from their fourth place finish in the first season. Their captain Smriti Mandhana, a mainstay of India's white-ball teams, said it was an intimidating prospect to be facing crowd favourites Delhi, helmed by fellow veteran opener Meg Lanning of Australia. "We are playing a good Delhi Capitals side which has played some amazing cricket," she told reporters on Saturday.

Mandhana said she had been a long-time admirer of Lanning, one of the biggest stars in women's cricket, and praised her opposite number for giving her a pep talk after Delhi defeated Bangalore in a match last year. "I had always looked up to her," she said. "A little conversation with someone who understands batting as much as you do, I think that helps. So really that was an amazing thing that she did."

The WPL was first staged last year as a curtain-raiser for the IPL and has already proved a tidy earner for the country's cash-rich cricket board. Franchise rights were auctioned off last January for $572.5 million, while media rights for the first five seasons were sold to Viacom18 for $116.7 million. The two deals made the WPL the world's second-most valuable women's sports league after WNBA women's basketball in the United States.

Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland topped the most recent player auction last December when Delhi enlisted her for $240,000. All-format India captain Harmanpreet Kaur led Mumbai to victory in the inaugural season with a seven-wicket win over Delhi in March 2023. Match crowds have grown steadily for the second edition. "You can gauge the popularity of women's cricket by the fact that in the first season they were giving out tickets for free," Bangalore fan Asif Chaudhary, 34, told AFP outside the stadium. "But this time you can't get tickets, even if you want to buy them."

