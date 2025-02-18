Sciver-Brunt displayed a match-winning knock by smashing boundaries with ease. She was dismissed in the 16th over when MI needed just seven runs to win the WPL 2025 match against Gujarat Giants

Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt (Pic: X/@mipaltan)

Listen to this article WPL 2025: Clinical MI trounce GG by five wickets x 00:00

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt delivered match-winning performances in the WPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans. She claimed two wickets by conceding 26 runs in four overs with the ball. With the willow, she smashed a stunning 57 runs off 39 deliveries which was laced with 11 fours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Riding on Sciver-Brunt's half-century, Mumbai Indians won the WPL 2025 match against Gujarat Giants by five wickets. MI chased a target of 121 runs in 16.1 overs.

Invited to bat, Gujarat paid the price for their over-aggression, with MI's bowlers, led by off-spinner Hayley Matthews, delivering a tight performance. Shabnim Ismail (1/17), Amelia Kerr (2/22), and Amanjot Kaur (1/17) also played key roles in restricting Gujarat's batting.

In response, Sciver-Brunt displayed a match-winning knock by smashing boundaries with ease. She was dismissed in the 16th over when MI needed just seven runs to win the WPL 2025 match against Gujarat Giants.

Chasing 121, MI lost Matthews (17), Yastika Bhatia (8) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (4) early as MI slipped to 55-3 in the 8th over.

Also Read: WPL 2025, MI vs GG highlights: Mumbai Indians win by 5 wickets

However, Sciver-Brunt continued to dominate, bringing up her fifty with a four off Ashleigh Gardner in the 14th over. Amelia Kerr (19) also contributed with a six and a four before being dismissed by Gautam.

Earlier, Gujarat's batting imploded as they tried to muscle the ball rather than build partnerships.

Only two batters in the top six reached double digits, with Harleen Deol top-scoring with a 31-ball 32. Kashvee Gautam (20) and Tanuja Kanwar (13) also got starts but failed to capitalize.

Gujarat was in early trouble, crashing to 16 for 3 in the 4th over, with Beth Mooney (1), Laura Wolvaardt (4), and Dayalan Hemalatha (9) back in the pavilion. Hemalatha has been in poor form for some time.

Gujarat's in-form skipper, Ashleigh Gardner (10), tried to inject some momentum, pulling Sciver-Brunt for a six, but was dismissed on the very next delivery. Deandra Dottin went for a slog and was stumped by Yastika Bhatia off Kerr, leaving Gujarat at 43 for 5 in 8.2 overs.

Deol and Gautam added 24 runs off 19 balls, with the latter hitting a big six off Ismail. However, Matthews induced a faint edge to dismiss Gautam.

Deol hit two boundaries off Kerr in the 13th over but was dismissed by Amanjot Kaur in the 17th over. Sayali Satghare (13) hit a couple of boundaries late in the innings to offer some respectability to the total.

(With PTI Inputs)