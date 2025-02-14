Mumbai Indians, champions of the inaugural edition of WPL in 2023, hope for flying start against two-time finalists Capitals in their season opener today

Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. PIC/Mumbai Indians

The inaugural edition’s winner Mumbai Indians will bank on their core group of players while two-time finalists Delhi Capitals will expect fireworks from Shafali Verma when they face-off in the second game of the Women’s Premier League here on Saturday. The finalists of the first WPL in 2023, both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals made it to the knockouts in the second edition last year but lost to the eventual champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the eliminator and the final respectively.

Those defeats were certainly not reflective of how well MI and DC had fared until the knockouts stage, with Harmanpreet Kaur’s side finishing second in the points table with five wins in eight matches and Meg Lanning’s team topping it with six wins in as many outings. The winners of WPL 2023, Mumbai Indians tend to lean on their core group of players — both overseas and Indian — and a similar approach can be expected this year, with only a few changes taking place in terms of squad composition.

India pacer Pooja Vastrakar, who was grappling with an unspecified injury, was ruled out of the competition and has been replaced by slow left-arm orthodox bowler Parunika Sisodia, who was one of the main performers in India’s title-winning campaign in the U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup recently.

Mumbai Indians have let go of England’s Issy Wong, who took the first-ever WPL hat-trick in 2023, after the player lost form and the franchise found the leader of their attack in South Africa’s Shabnim Ismail. Among domestic talents, another member of the U-19 T20 World Cup winning squad G Kamalini would be one to watch out for, having finished as the third highest scorer in the competition with 143 runs in seven matches.

Apart from a strong leader in Harmanpreet, MI have strong figures from other international sides such as Nat Sciver-Brunt (England), Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), as well as South Africans Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail and Chloe Tryon.

