Breaking News
Mumbai: Woman, 2 others held with drugs worth Rs 50 cr
Mumbai: Watch out, there is a crocodile in Oshiwara!
Mira Road murder: 56-year-old man Googled how long it takes for body to rot
Mumbai: Gorai, Manori to have its own sewer lines soon
Mumbai: Trio with walkies walk into cop trap
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > WTC Final Head coach Rahul Dravid defends Indias decision to bowl first

WTC Final: Head coach Rahul Dravid defends India's decision to bowl first

Updated on: 11 June,2023 08:46 PM IST  |  London
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

India head coach Rahul Dravid defended his team’s decision to bowl first in the World Test Championship final against Australia, saying the call was dictated by overcast conditions and grass on the pitch

WTC Final: Head coach Rahul Dravid defends India's decision to bowl first

Rahul Dravid (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
WTC Final: Head coach Rahul Dravid defends India's decision to bowl first
x
00:00

India head coach Rahul Dravid defended his team’s decision to bowl first in the World Test Championship final against Australia, saying the call was dictated by overcast conditions and grass on the pitch.


In pursuit of a record 444, India were bowled out for 234 in the first session of the fifth day itself to lose their second WTC Final in a row by a massive margin of 209 runs.


India had lost to New Zealand in WTC’s inaugural edition in 2021.


Dravid was posed some tough questions by Sourav Ganguly, who commentated during the WTC Final.

Ganguly asked his former teammate Dravid the logic behind deciding to bowl first and he responded by saying that the decision was not about "tackling pressure".

"We decided to bowl first in the Test match because the conditions were overcast and there was quite a lot of grass on the pitch," Dravid said.

"So, we thought that it would get easier to bat on later in the pitch and that was the same case here also. Most teams in recent times have opted to field first in England," Dravid said.

"We thought that it was a great decision when Aussies were at 70/3 and then we leaked a lot of runs in the next two sessions. Even if we would have gotten them out by 300, we would have been in the game. We could have had a chance in the fourth innings," the India head coach added.

Dravid said the team was confident of chasing down a 300-plus target in the fourth innings.

"We had hoped that however behind we were, we could've shown more fight but we knew we needed exceptional performances. It was not a 469-run wicket. We gave away a lot of runs -- bowling was disappointing. We played some poor shots yesterday," Dravid said.

Indian batters made a strong start in the final innings but failed to convert it to a successful outcome on the Day 5 of WTC final. Australia beat India by 209 runs.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: WTC Final: Coach Rahul Dravid denies feeling pressure of trying to win an ICC trophy

rahul dravid WTC Final WTC 2023 sourav ganguly test cricket India vs Australia cricket news sports sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK