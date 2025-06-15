Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > WTC Final Pat Cummins expresses disappointment post loss against SA

WTC Final: Pat Cummins expresses disappointment post loss against SA

Updated on: 15 June,2025 08:05 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

“We’ve got a couple of weeks before the first Test in the Windies, so we’ll sit down and have a bit of a think,” he said

WTC Final: Pat Cummins expresses disappointment post loss against SA

Pat Cummins. Pic/Bipin Patel

Australia captain Pat Cummins said his side had been faced with a “bridge too far” after losing the WTC final to SA. “Things can change pretty quickly,” said Cummins. “Unfortunately, it was a bridge too far.”

Australia, now at the start of a new WTC cycle, may have to review their batting options more broadly. “We’ve got a couple of weeks before the first Test in the Windies, so we’ll sit down and have a bit of a think,” he said.


WTC Final Pat Cummins South Africa vs Australia test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

