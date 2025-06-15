“We’ve got a couple of weeks before the first Test in the Windies, so we’ll sit down and have a bit of a think,” he said

Pat Cummins. Pic/Bipin Patel

Australia captain Pat Cummins said his side had been faced with a “bridge too far” after losing the WTC final to SA. “Things can change pretty quickly,” said Cummins. “Unfortunately, it was a bridge too far.”

Australia, now at the start of a new WTC cycle, may have to review their batting options more broadly. “We’ve got a couple of weeks before the first Test in the Windies, so we’ll sit down and have a bit of a think,” he said.

