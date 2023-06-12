WTC Final: 'When it counted, we played really well,' says Pat Cummins after Australia lift Test mace

Australia skipper Pat Cummins singles out pacer Scott Boland for playing key role in ICC World Test Championship final triumph over India, but also credits team for switching on when it mattered the most at The Oval

The Australian team celebrate their ICC World Test Championship triumph at The Oval yesterday. Pic/Bipin Patel

Australia captain Pat Cummins commended Scott Boland for playing a decisive role in his team’s comprehensive 209-run win in the World Test Championship final, saying the seamer remains his favourite player.

Boland troubled India throughout the game with his incisive bowling, not allowing the famed Indian batting line-up to breathe easy at any point in the contest which lasted a little over lunch on the fifth and final day.

The right-arm seamer Boland accounted for Shubman Gill (18), Virat Kohli (49) and Ravindra Jadeja (0) in the second innings as India were bowled out for 234 while chasing 444.

“We left Day One feeling like we were on top of the game. When it counted, we played really well. We could have really driven the game, didn’t have our best day and let India closer back in. For the most parts, we were in control. Boland - he’s my favourite player. He just continues to be my favourite,” Cummins said.

‘We’ll savour this’

“Coming off a break, everyone switched on when it mattered. Everyone played really well and we’ll savour this for a few days before we turn our attention [to the Ashes],” he said.

The Australia captain Cummins also praised Travis Head (163) and Steve Smith (121) for their first-innings heroics, with their 285-run fourth wicket stand putting up the platform for Australia’s win.

“We made the most of it [losing the toss]. We were certainly going to bowl. The way Travis [Head] and Smithy [Steve Smith] put on that partnership, gave us comfort after a nervy morning,” Cummins told the broadcaster after Australia added one more trophy to their kitty.

“He [Head] has been brilliant right throughout this campaign, started with the Ashes a couple of years ago. He just puts the pressure right back on the bowlers and suddenly you are thinking about how to contain runs rather than taking wickets,” he said.

For Boland, it was all about hitting the right areas consistently in such a huge contest.

“It was good fun. Nice for our bowling group to come over here and put up a good performance and take 20 wickets. You needed to hit similar areas all the time. There was a little bit of bounce and we tried to exploit that. It felt pretty good to get Kohli out. Some amazing catching from our cordon, it’s nice to have the confidence that if you get the nicks they’re going to get taken,” said the fast bowler.

Head wanted to be proactive

Head said the win was a culmination of the hard work put in over the last two years.

“A lot of hard work over two years. [Positive approach] has been the approach for two years. I wanted to be proactive and score if the balls were there and then if they bowl in nice areas you try and be good enough to stay out there for long periods. I was tested through my innings,” he said.

The prolific batter said he always had the confidence to perform at the big stage.

