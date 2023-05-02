Breaking News
Rohit Sharma hails local boy Yashasvi after blistering ton: '...to next level'

Updated on: 02 May,2023 07:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Jaiswal, 21, scored his first IPL century (124) on Sunday. “I watched him [Jaiswal] last year, this year he’s taken his game to a next level

Rohit Sharma hails local boy Yashasvi after blistering ton: '...to next level’

Rohit Sharma hails local boy Yashasvi after blistering ton: '...to next level’
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma lavished praise on RR’s Yashasvi Jaiswal, saying he was surprised with the power the youngster packed in his strokes.


Jaiswal, 21, scored his first IPL century (124) on Sunday. “I watched him [Jaiswal] last year, this year he’s taken his game to a next level. 



Also Read: IPL clears air on Rohit Sharma's controversial dismissal against Royals, shares video


I asked him, ‘where did you get the power from’. He said he’s been going to the gym. That’s good for him, good for Indian cricket and RR as well,” Rohit said.

