IPL clears air on Rohit Sharma's controversial dismissal against Royals, shares video

Rohit Sharma (R) is clean bowled during MI vs RR (Pic: AFP)

Tim David smashed an unbeaten 45 to trump Yashasvi Jaiswal's century as Mumbai Indians stunned Rajasthan Royals by six wickets in the historic 1,000th match of the IPL at the Wankhede stadium on Sunday. Chasing 213 for victory, Suryakumar Yadav hit 55 before David smashed a hat-trick of sixes in the last over from Jason Holder in his 14-ball blitz to steer the team home with three balls to spare. David starred in an unbeaten 62-run stand with Tilak Varma, who hit 29, for a record chase in the second match of the day that ended close to midnight.

Meanwhile, this was the second time skipper Rohit Sharma marked his birthday with a win for his side over Rajasthan. Last year too, MI sealed a win on April 30 over the Sanju Samson-led side in a battle that went down to the wire. Mumbai lost Rohit for three on his 36th birthday before Ishan Kishan (28) and Green (44) set up the chase in their partnership of 62. It required a pretty decent delivery from Sandeep Sharma and a close, debatable call from both the on-field umpire and the third umpire to bring an end to the Team India skipper's innings for three in five balls. As the replay suggested, the ball did not hit the stumps, rather it was RR skipper and wicketkeeper Sanju Samson’s gloves that hit the stumps and dislodged the bails, thereby causing a massive social media uproar.

Meanwhile, in a bid to clear the air on Rohit's controversial wicket, the official Twitter handle of IPL on Monday shared a video of the dismissal showing that the ball hit the bails very quickly before Samson could even reach for it. Watch the video below.

With 17 required off the last over, when the best of us had given up the hope of Mumbai walking away with the last laugh, David started off in a brilliant fashion as he cracked a flat six over long off, off the first ball. He sent the ball flying even far off the next ball as he plundered a full toss over deep mid-wicket and way into the stands. The next one flew in the same direction as David thrashed it out of the park to win it for his team with 6, 6, 6 to spark wild celebrations. He remained not out on 45 off 14 balls while Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 29 off 21.

With this win, Mumbai have jumped to the seventh position in the points table. This is their fourth win from eight matches played so far this year with a total of eight points.

