Meanwhile, Jaiswal had a batting stint in the open nets session at the Bandra Kurla Complex Ground in the morning

Yashasvi Jaiswal during a practice match at the MCA-BKC ground yesterday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Yashasvi Jaiswal joins Mumbai’s Ranji camp x 00:00

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on Wednesday joined the Mumbai camp after confirming his availability for the next round of Ranji Trophy but skipper Rohit Sharma was not to be seen after turning up for practice on the opening day of training.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rohit is yet to confirm his availability for the Elite Group A contest against Jammu and Kashmir starting on January 23, but so far, no formal discussions have taken place.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal had a batting stint in the open nets session at the Bandra Kurla Complex Ground in the morning.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever