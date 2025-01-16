Breaking News
Yashasvi Jaiswal joins Mumbai's Ranji camp

Updated on: 16 January,2025 06:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Meanwhile, Jaiswal had a batting stint in the open nets session at the Bandra Kurla Complex Ground in the morning

Yashasvi Jaiswal joins Mumbai’s Ranji camp

Yashasvi Jaiswal during a practice match at the MCA-BKC ground yesterday. Pic/PTI

Yashasvi Jaiswal joins Mumbai’s Ranji camp
India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on Wednesday joined the Mumbai camp after confirming his availability for the next round of Ranji Trophy but skipper Rohit Sharma was not to be seen after turning up for practice on the opening day of training.


Rohit is yet to confirm his availability for the Elite Group A contest against Jammu and Kashmir starting on January 23, but so far, no formal discussions have taken place.


Meanwhile, Jaiswal had a batting stint in the open nets session at the Bandra Kurla Complex Ground in the morning.


