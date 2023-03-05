Yashasvi Jaiswal’s second ton of the match takes ROI close to victory

Jaiswal, who struck a sublime 213 in the first innings, scored a magnificent 144 out of his team’s second innings total of 246, setting a tough target of 437 for the hosts

ROI’s Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his century against MP in Irani Cup on Saturday. Pic/BCCI

Mumbai’s Yashasvi Jaiswal mauled a hapless Madhya Pradesh attack into submission with another near flawless hundred as Rest of India remained favourites to retain the Irani Cup at the end of Day Four here on Saturday.

Jaiswal, who struck a sublime 213 in the first innings, scored a magnificent 144 out of his team’s second innings total of 246, setting a tough target of 437 for the hosts.

At stumps on the penultimate day, MP were 81 for 2, needing another 356 on the last day to win their maiden one-match championship.

However with the kind of bowling resources at Rest of India’s disposal, it will be a miracle if Madhya Pradesh get a chance to lay its hands on the prestigious trophy.

The day once again belonged to Jaiswal, who now has nine hundreds in 15 first-class games.

Such was his dominance that the next best score was 30—by all-rounder Atit Sheth. The left-hander’s 157-ball knock had 16 fours and three sixes.

