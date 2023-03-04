Breaking News
Yashasvi jaiswal 58* puts ROI in driver's seat

Updated on: 04 March,2023 10:11 AM IST  |  Gwalior
Agencies |

Harsh Gawli and Saransh Jain also contributed with composed fifties, but barring Ankit Kushwah, none of the other batters crossed the double-digit mark.

Yashasvi Jaiswal


Mumbai’s Yashasvi Jaiswal carried his first-innings form as he scored a brisk 58 off 53 balls as his 84-run partnership with Abhimanyu Easwaran helped Rest of India dominate proceedings against Madhya Pradesh, finishing Day Three of the Irani Cup at 85-1, leading by 275 runs.


ROI gained a healthy 190-run lead over Madhya Pradesh in the first innings despite Yash Dubey’s patient 258-ball 109. Harsh Gawli and Saransh Jain also contributed with composed fifties, but barring Ankit Kushwah, none of the other batters crossed the double-digit mark.



Gawli and Dubey’s 114-run stand for the fourth wicket looked threatening and it appeared MP might get close to ROI’s mammoth total of 484 but it was not to be. Dubey also strung together an alliance of 96 with Jain, but once Dubey fell to Pulkit Narang, MP suffered a collapse, losing their last five wickets for 53 runs.


Mukesh Kumar and Navdeep Saini shared five wickets between them while off-spinner Pulkit Narang took four. ROI did suffer an early setback when Kumar Kartikeya 
dismissed Mayank Agarwal for a duck.

