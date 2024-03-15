Young Yasir is grateful and hopeful!

KVN Bangalore Strikers’ wicketkeeper-batter Sharik, 14, the youngest player in the Indian Street Premier League, believes the thrill and excitement of the inaugural edition has encouraged him to pursue cricket professionally

Sharik Yasir of ISPL outfit KVN Bangalore Strikers

KVN Bangalore Strikers may not have qualified for the knockout stages of the inaugural Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), but for their teenage wicketkeeper-batter Sharik Yasir, 14, the league has been one of the most exhilarating experiences of his life.

Interestingly, Yasir, the youngest participant of the franchise-based league, who hails from Gopalpora village in strife-torn Kashmir’s Kulgam district, did not expect to get through the selection trials of the franchise-based league. “At the trials I saw there were many senior and talented players around. I was under the impression that I won’t make it far, but somehow, with the blessings of my family and the support of my teachers, I got selected,” Yasir, who was picked up at the pre-tournament player auction for 3.2 lakh, told mid.day.com

KVN Bangalore Strikers' Sharik Yasir (left) during the ISPL match against Majhi Mumbai at Thane's Dadoji Kondadev Stadium Thane recently

Having helped his team to two wins in this edition, including a shock five-wicket victory over table-toppers Majhi Mumbai, Yasir is now hoping the league can help him reach greater heights. “I aim to become an international player and represent the national team. But alongside cricket, I realise that I need to keep up with my studies too. Whatever field I take up, I’ll give it my all,” added Yasir, a Class IX student of Gopalpura’s government school.

Yasir has honed his cricketing skills in the narrow bylanes of his village, where young kids gather daily and try to emulate the Rohit Sharmas and Virat Kohlis of the world. “Since childhood, it has always been my dream to be a cricketer. I started playing on our local grounds, and my family supported my passion. My school teachers also encouraged and motivated me to seriously pursue the game and move ahead in life. My favorite Indian cricketer is Virat Kohli. He’s the best. Every shot of his is perfect. I love his cover drives,” said Yasir, whose father is an Imam and mum, a homemaker.

Given his inexperience and frail frame, Yasir is no big hitter, but just like his idol Kohli, he believes in building an innings with ones and twos. “I don’t hit too many sixes. I prefer building an innings on singles and only go for sixes later whenever there is a chance. You don’t need to hit sixes all the time,” he said.

Finally, the youngster is grateful to his captain Ankur Singh. “My captain has always given me a lot of opportunities despite my age and [less] experience. He has encouraged me to confidently rub shoulders with my senior teammates. In fact, he has also helped me learn the finer nuances of the game like how to hit the wrong ’un or how to defend a low ball. I’m simply grateful to everyone,” he signed off.