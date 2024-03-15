Breaking News
Bowling out Vidarbha cheaply in first dig was critical Sandeep Patil
Bowling out Vidarbha cheaply in first dig was critical: Sandeep Patil

Updated on: 15 March,2024 07:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Clayton Murzello | clayton@mid-day.com

And then of course, the batting of centurion Musheer Khan, Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer brought Mumbai closer to the trophy,” said Patil

Sandeep Patil. Pic/Atul Kamble

Former Mumbai player, captain, manager and chief selector Sandeep Patil has credited Ajinkya Rahane’s Ranji Trophy-winning outfit for putting city cricket “back on track.”


Also Read: "Mumbai displayed khadoos batting and never allowed us to be in the game": Vidarbha skipper Wadkar


Patil, who was following each day of the five-day final on his European holiday, told mid-day as he savoured the sight of the Leaning Tower of Pisa: “It was a hard-fought final which ultimately went Mumbai’s way, which I expected. All credit to Vidarbha for keeping the game open till the second session of the final day. It reflected their never-say-die approach. Obviously, coming back from their disappointing total [224] in the first innings to bowl out Vidarbha for just over 100 was critical for Mumbai. And then of course, the batting of centurion Musheer Khan, Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer brought Mumbai closer to the trophy,” said Patil.


