The way Shreyas Iyer [95], Ajinkya Rahane [73] and Musheer Khan [136] batted, we were almost out of the game

Akshay Wadkar. Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article "Mumbai displayed khadoos batting and never allowed us to be in the game": Vidarbha skipper Wadkar x 00:00

Doubts can naturally surface while chasing a massive target. In this case, 538 runs. But Vidarbha captain Akshay Wadkar, whose hundred went in vain on Thursday, revealed that his partner Harsh Dubey and he never allowed a negative thought to creep in as they delayed Mumbai’s win. “We [Wadkar and Dubey] never thought that we were out of the game… not even one per cent. We were playing according to the ball and waiting for them [Mumbai] to panic.”

Also Read: Mumbai clinches 42nd Ranji Trophy title after 8-long-years

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vidarbha skipper also added that Mumbai’s dominating batting in the second innings in which the hosts amassed 418, was the turning point of the summit clash. “They were very determined and showed courage. We were trying to get wickets, but they never gave us a chance. The way Shreyas Iyer [95], Ajinkya Rahane [73] and Musheer Khan [136] batted, we were almost out of the game.

Mumbai displayed khadoos batting and never allowed us to be in the game,” Wadkar remarked.