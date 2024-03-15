Breaking News
BJP wants to win more than 400 LS seats to 'change' Constitution, claims Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra: Deer antlers of Rs 60 lakh seized in Palghar; two held
Maharashtra: 59 booked for obscenity after bar raid in Navi Mumbai
Mumbai: BMC announces 5 per cent water cut across city till April 2024
Lok Sabha polls: Mahayuti seat sharing talks will be over soon, says Fadnavis
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Mumbai displayed khadoos batting and never allowed us to be in the game Vidarbha skipper Wadkar
<< Back to Elections 2024

"Mumbai displayed khadoos batting and never allowed us to be in the game": Vidarbha skipper Wadkar

Updated on: 15 March,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Top

The way Shreyas Iyer [95], Ajinkya Rahane [73] and Musheer Khan [136] batted, we were almost out of the game

Akshay Wadkar. Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article
"Mumbai displayed khadoos batting and never allowed us to be in the game": Vidarbha skipper Wadkar
x
00:00

Doubts can naturally surface while chasing a massive target. In this case, 538 runs. But Vidarbha captain Akshay Wadkar, whose hundred went in vain on Thursday, revealed that his partner Harsh Dubey and he never allowed a negative thought to creep in as they delayed Mumbai’s win. “We [Wadkar and Dubey] never thought that we were out of the game… not even one per cent. We were playing according to the ball and waiting for them [Mumbai] to panic.”


Also Read: Mumbai clinches 42nd Ranji Trophy title after 8-long-years


The Vidarbha skipper also added that Mumbai’s dominating batting in the second innings in which the hosts amassed 418, was the turning point of the summit clash. “They were very determined and showed courage. We were trying to get wickets, but they never gave us a chance. The way Shreyas Iyer [95], Ajinkya Rahane [73] and Musheer Khan [136] batted, we were almost out of the game.


Mumbai displayed khadoos batting and never allowed us to be in the game,” Wadkar remarked.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

shreyas iyer ranji trophy test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK