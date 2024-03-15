Never saw Rahane flustered, says Vidarbha skipper Wadkar

Centurion in the second innings reveals checking out Mumbai skipper’s approach when the going was tough for both teams on the last day of the Ranji Trophy final

The Mumbai team celebrate their 42nd Ranji Trophy win with Mumbai Cricket Association officials. In the centre of the back row are Secretary Ajinkya Naik (left), President Amol Kale and Joint Secretary Deepak Patil (right). Pic/Mumbai Cricket Association

Vidarbha skipper Akshay Wadkar, who scored fighting 102 and delayed Mumbai’s victory in the Ranji Trophy final at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, revealed that he never saw Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane losing his cool when Mumbai failed to get a breakthrough in the first session of the final day.

Also Read: IN PHOTOS | Ranji Trophy: Mumbai clinches 42nd title at Wankhede Stadium

Chasing 538 to win, the visitors lost their top five batsmen for 223 on Day Four, but Wadkar and Harsh Dubey (65) gave Mumbai a tough time, sharing 130-run stand in 255 balls. Finally off-spinner Tanush Kotian (4-95) broke the partnership by dismissing Wadkar leg before. It resulted in Mumbai’s 169-run win for their 42nd Ranji title. “When Karun Nair and I and then Harsh Dubey and I were batting, they [Mumbai] had a lot of discussions about field changes, bowling changes. I was observing captain Rahane whether he was harsh on his bowlers because that would give us some indication about where we were going in the game. But he was cool and calm. So, we felt that we are still far away from the game and need to keep patient and perform,” Wadkar told reporters after the final on Thursday.