Breaking News
Nilesh Lanke returns to Sr Pawar, sparks talk of LS contest
Mumbai’s top property defaulters owe millions to BMC
BMC faces backlash over Coastal Road open space plan presentation
Mumbai: BMC announces 5 per cent water cut across city till April 2024
Mumbai: Western Railway to deploy Batman Squad for ticket-checking at night
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Never saw Rahane flustered says Vidarbha skipper Wadkar
<< Back to Elections 2024

Never saw Rahane flustered, says Vidarbha skipper Wadkar

Updated on: 15 March,2024 11:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Top

Centurion in the second innings reveals checking out Mumbai skipper’s approach when the going was tough for both teams on the last day of the Ranji Trophy final

Never saw Rahane flustered, says Vidarbha skipper Wadkar

The Mumbai team celebrate their 42nd Ranji Trophy win with Mumbai Cricket Association officials. In the centre of the back row are Secretary Ajinkya Naik (left), President Amol Kale and Joint Secretary Deepak Patil (right). Pic/Mumbai Cricket Association

Listen to this article
Never saw Rahane flustered, says Vidarbha skipper Wadkar
x
00:00

Vidarbha skipper Akshay Wadkar, who scored fighting 102 and delayed Mumbai’s victory in the Ranji Trophy final at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, revealed that he never saw Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane losing his cool when Mumbai failed to get a breakthrough in the first session of the final day.


Also Read: IN PHOTOS | Ranji Trophy: Mumbai clinches 42nd title at Wankhede Stadium


Chasing 538 to win, the visitors lost their top five batsmen for 223 on Day Four, but Wadkar and Harsh Dubey (65) gave Mumbai a tough time, sharing 130-run stand in 255 balls. Finally off-spinner Tanush Kotian (4-95) broke the partnership by dismissing Wadkar leg before. It resulted in Mumbai’s 169-run win for their 42nd Ranji title. “When Karun Nair and I and then Harsh Dubey and I were batting, they [Mumbai] had a lot of discussions about field changes, bowling changes. I was observing captain Rahane whether he was harsh on his bowlers because that would give us some indication about where we were going in the game. But he was cool and calm. So, we felt that we are still far away from the game and need to keep patient and perform,” Wadkar told reporters after the final on Thursday. 


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ajinkya rahane ranji trophy test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK