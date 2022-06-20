Breaking News
Updated on: 20 June,2022 08:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent

Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech name their son Orion

Yuvraj Singh with wife Hazel Keech and son


Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh and wife Hazel Keech have revealed the name of their son on Father’s Day.. On Sunday, Yuvi Instagrammed the above picture and captioned it: “Welcome to the world Orion Keech Singh.

Mummy and Daddy love their little “puttar”. Your eyes twinkle with every smile just as your name is written amongst the stars.  #HappyFathersDay.” The couple welcomed their son on January 25.


