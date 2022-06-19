Indian World Champions unite: Anju Bobby George meets Kapil Dev, send fans into a tizzy

Anju posted a pic on her Twitter account and accompanied it by a caption that said, "1983 and 2003 flying together from Delhi to Bangalore. It was a surprise meeting after a few years @therealkapildev"

Kapil Dev. Pic/ PTI

What do you get when two world champions meet? The answer is a whole lot of nostalgia and great memories. This was exactly what fans felt when celebrated Indian athlete Anju Bobby George met up with cricketing legend Kapil Dev on a flight en route to Bangalore from Delhi.

Anju posted a pic on her Twitter account and accompanied it by a caption that said, "1983 and 2003 flying together from Delhi to Bangalore. It was a surprise meeting after a few years @therealkapildev."

1983 and 2003 flying together from Delhi to Bangalore. It was a surprise meeting after a few years @therealkapildev pic.twitter.com/BcosSG3qef — Anju Bobby George (@anjubobbygeorg1) June 19, 2022

The years mentioned in her caption are references to when the two of them won world championships in their respective sports. Dev had lead the Indian team to its first World Cup title back in 1983, while Anju won Bronze in the long-jump event at the 2003 World Championships in Paris. She thus created history by becoming the first Indian to win a medal at the Athletics World Championships.