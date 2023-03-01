Breaking News
On Tuesday, he Instagrammed a video to wish wife on her birthday and wrote: “Hazey your first birthday as Ori ki mummy is an equally special day for me as well! I’m sure Orion couldn’t have asked for a better mother. Happy birthday @hazelkeechofficial. Both Ori and daddy love you very much”

Yuvraj Singh’s special birthday wish for ‘Ori ki mummy’ Hazel

Yuvraj Singh with wife Hazel and son Orion


Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has revealed that his son Orion couldn’t have asked for a better mother than Hazel.


On Tuesday, he Instagrammed a video to wish wife on her birthday and wrote: “Hazey your first birthday as Ori ki mummy is an equally special day for me as well! I’m sure Orion couldn’t have asked for a better mother. Happy birthday @hazelkeechofficial. Both Ori and daddy love you very much.”



Yuvi and Hazel welcomed son Orion in January 2022. 


