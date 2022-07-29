Breaking News
Yuvraj Singh’s wife Hazel loves playing mummy to Orion

Updated on: 29 July,2022 08:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

It’s a pleasure to watch you explore and learn new skills everyday. Thank you for making me your mummy, it’s a role I treasure. Happy 6 months Orion”

Hazel Keech and son Orion


India cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s wife Hazel Keech treasures the role of being Orion’s mother.

On Wednesday, she Instagrammed this picture and wrote: “And just like that my little ray of sunshine turns 6 months! It’s a pleasure to watch you explore and learn new skills everyday. Thank you for making me your mummy, it’s a role I treasure. Happy 6 months Orion.”


