Breaking News
Maharashtra: Bangladeshi duo held for illegal stay found to be wanted for murder back home
Thane: History sheeter held, several chain snatching cases solved
Mumbai: History sheeter arrested after filmy-style chase
Thane: Around 200 persons held for unauthorised travel in reserved compartments
Mumbai local train updates: Western Railway to operate over 3 hours night block, check details
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Zimbabwe misses out Uganda to make their historic appearance in T20 World Cup

Zimbabwe misses out, Uganda to make their historic appearance in T20 World Cup

Updated on: 01 December,2023 07:50 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Top

Uganda bowled Rwanda out for just 65 and knocked off the runs in 8.1 overs to record their fifth win in six matches in Windhoek

Zimbabwe misses out, Uganda to make their historic appearance in T20 World Cup

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
Zimbabwe misses out, Uganda to make their historic appearance in T20 World Cup
x
00:00

Uganda will make their first appearance at a cricket World Cup next year after qualifying on Thursday for the T20 tournament to be hosted by the West Indies and the United States. 


Also Read: KL to lead in ODIs, Surya to continue captaincy in T20Is


A nine-wicket win over Rwanda secured Uganda second place in the African regional qualifying event, joining Namibia at the 2024 T20 World Cup while eliminating Zimbabwe from contention.


Uganda bowled Rwanda out for just 65 and knocked off the runs in 8.1 overs to record their fifth win in six matches in Windhoek. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

T20 World Cup 2024 t20 world cup cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK