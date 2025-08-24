“It’s probably the biggest event in sports,” said Trump, who made the announcement in an Oval Office event where he was joined by FIFA President Gianni Infantino

FIFA president Gianni Infantino (R) hands the World Cup Trophy to US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. Pic/AFP

President Donald Trump said that the draw for the 2026 World Cup will take place on December 5 at the Kennedy Centre in Washington, and didn’t rule out that he himself might oversee the event.

“It’s probably the biggest event in sports,” said Trump, who made the announcement in an Oval Office event where he was joined by FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

