Breaking News
Child's body dumped in train toilet bin: Accused held after one-kilometre chase
Elphinstone bridge to close from Sept 10; residents await rehab plan
MNS sacks four leaders for anti-party activities
Kalyan Police bust inter-state ganja smuggling racket, 13 held
ED arrests Pune builder from Mumbai hotel in bank loan fraud case
Bihar rains: Around eight lakh people in seven Bihar districts hit by floods
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > 2026 FIFA World Cup draw will be held in Washington

2026 FIFA World Cup draw will be held in Washington

Updated on: 24 August,2025 08:05 AM IST  |  Washington
AP , PTI |

Top

“It’s probably the biggest event in sports,” said Trump, who made the announcement in an Oval Office event where he was joined by FIFA President Gianni Infantino

2026 FIFA World Cup draw will be held in Washington

FIFA president Gianni Infantino (R) hands the World Cup Trophy to US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
2026 FIFA World Cup draw will be held in Washington
x
00:00

President Donald Trump said that the draw for the 2026 World Cup will take place on December 5 at the Kennedy Centre in Washington, and didn’t rule out that he himself might oversee the event.

President Donald Trump said that the draw for the 2026 World Cup will take place on December 5 at the Kennedy Centre in Washington, and didn’t rule out that he himself might oversee the event.

“It’s probably the biggest event in sports,” said Trump, who made the announcement in an Oval Office event where he was joined by FIFA President Gianni Infantino.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

donald trump Gianni Infantino FIFA football sports news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK