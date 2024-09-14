'AIFF needs a new governing body': Bhutia

The former India captain demanded an overhaul of the AIFF administration

Bhaichung Bhutia

The legendary Bhaichung Bhutia has called for the ouster of the current dispensation in the All India Football Federation (AIFF), holding the sports body responsible for the decline in the national team’s performance in recent times. Bhutia came down heavily on the AIFF, saying the absence of a roadmap for Indian football has resulted in humiliating defeat at the hands of Syria (0-3) and a tame draw against Mauritius (0-0) in the recently held three-nation Intercontinental Cup at home.

The former India captain demanded an overhaul of the AIFF administration. “I think it’s not a great sign, we have been on the decline for quite some time now. From being ranked in the top 100 to going down at 125. I think football needs a new governing body and election and a fresh start. “Otherwise, I think it’s only going down,” Bhutia told PTI Videos in an exclusive interview on Friday. “I think there has to be really serious discussion, thorough debate that has to be done for taking the game forward. I think that our constitution has to be reformed, the case is still in the Supreme Court.

“I hope the Supreme Court gives a verdict as soon as possible. The federation has to have a new constitution and a new body, a new election has to happen,” the football legend added. India’s disappointing performance in the Intercontinental Cup was preceded by their failure to make the third round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers despite getting a relatively easy draw, leading to the sacking of former coach Igor Stimac and a legal battle with the Croat.

