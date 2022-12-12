Anurag Thakur inaugurates table tennis and other sports events in Varanasi

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur inaugurated table tennis and other sports events organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), in Varanasi on Monday

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur inaugurated table tennis and other sports events organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), in Varanasi on Monday.

Anurag Singh Thakur also addressed the gathering in Kashi Tamil Sangamam.

While talking to the players during the event Anurag Thakur said, "I welcome all the table tennis players of Uttar Pradesh. I think there will be perfect table tennis matches here today."

Speaking about the matches which will be held today, Union Sports Minister said, "Table tennis matches will start now and badminton will also be held in the evening. Yesterday Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu teams had a cricket match, and it was a good match. In 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' players from both states have also welcomed players from distant states. For the future in arts, literature and other fields like sports, all of you now have got an opportunity to join Kashi Tamil Sangamam. I congratulate all of you and wish you all the best."

"These sports events are organized with the help of IIT Madras and Banaras Hindu University. It is more important to participate and play. Winning and losing is the part of the game. I am glad that you have come to participate in this tournament. My best wishes to all the players," he further stated.

Thanking PM Modi for taking the initiative of 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam,' Thakur said, "I would like to personally thank on behalf of the Sports Fetarnity, the honourable Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi for taking this initiative of Kashi Tamil Sangamam and having these friendly matches and giving the sports person also an opportunity to be part of this. "

Earlier on Sunday, Thakur felicitated players of a friendly cricket match held in Varanasi. Thakur was also seen playing cricket during the 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' friendly match in Varanasi on Sunday.

The sports festival was organized as part of Kashi Tamil Sangamam. On the fourth day, a friendly cricket match was held between Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Anurag Singh Thakur felicitated the players and welcomed the Tamil Nadu players to Varanasi.

"Kashi (Varanasi) and Tamil Sangam have helped in boosting culture. This is an age-old relationship which has been revived by PM Modi. The gaming platform here has helped youth from both states in connecting with each other," Anurag Thakur told ANI

