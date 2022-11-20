Manika Batra bags historic bronze!

Paddler Manika stuns World No.6 Hina Hayata for India’s first women’s Asian Cup medal

Manika Batra. Pic/Getty Images

Paddler Manika Batra became the first Indian woman to win a medal in the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup after shocking World No.6 Hina Hayata of Japan in the bronze play-off here on Saturday.

The World No.44 defeated Hayata 4-2 (11-6, 6-11, 11-7, 12-10, 4-11, 11-2) to achieve the incredible feat. Besides the historic bronze, Manika will also carry home USD 10,000 for her efforts.

‘I expect full support’

“This win is a huge one for me, defeating the top players. I enjoyed playing and fighting well against them to achieve a fantastic result. I will continue putting the extra yard in all my future tournaments. I expect all of you to extend your full support,” said an emotional Manika.

Hina Hayata

Earlier in the day, Manika lost 2-4 (8-11, 11-7, 7-11, 6-11, 11-8, 7-11) to the second-seeded Mima Ito in the semi-finals. Manika’s fighting qualities came to the fore in the fourth game of the bronze-medal playoff when she was down in the dumps, with the fourth-seed Hayata holding the upper hand with four game points at 10-6.

Also Read: TT World Rankings: Manika Batra and Gnanasekaran Sathiyan becomes first Indian mixed doubles pair to enter top 5

That was when Manika launched herself, using all the tricks in her bag, attacking the flanks with crispy forehands, including some counters that brooked no challenge, and using the backhand punches to good effect and with precise placements.

Lucky point for Batra

At deuce, the Japanese had the service, but an unforeseen fault—Hayata’s service hit the net, and the ball dropped on her side to go down—enabled Manika to go up with a luck point (11-10) and take the winning point when she had the service back with her.

However, the Japanese ran with a good lead in the next to reduce the margin. But Manika changed her strategy in the sixth Manika Batra game, attacking from the word go and allowing her opponent the first point at 3-1. She claimed another point at 5-2, but that was all she could manage. With frustration setting in, the Japanese became more error-prone, unable to keep the ball on the table even as Manika went from strength to strength to finish the game 11-2.

On her way to the bronze, Manika upset World No.7 Chen Xingtong from China in the round of 16, then accounted for 23-rd ranked Chen Szu-Yu 4-3 of Taipei in the quarter-finals.

It was India’s third medal at the continental meet. Before Manika, Chetan Baboor, with silver in 1997 and bronze in 2000, was the only Indian table tennis player to win a medal at the Asian Cup.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever