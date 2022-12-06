Sukant Kadam wins gold at Peru Para Badminton International

Sukant maintained his dominance right from the word go in the finals. He defeated Ang in straight sets with a score line of 21-14, 21-15. The match lasted 32 minutes

World No.3 Sukant Kadam smashed his way to gold medal at the recently concluded Peru Para Badminton International. The ace shuttler defeated Singapore’s Chee Hiong Ang.

