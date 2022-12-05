×
Sukant Kadam, Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan, Mandeep Kaur and Nehal Gupta enter singles final in Peru

Updated on: 05 December,2022 08:35 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan (SH6), Mandeep Kaur (SL3) and Nehal Gupta (SL3) also entered the summit clash in their respective categories on Saturday

Representation pic


Four Indian shuttlers, including Sukant Kadam, sailed into the singles finals at the Peru Para Badminton International in Lima.


Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan (SH6), Mandeep Kaur (SL3) and Nehal Gupta (SL3) also entered the summit clash in their respective categories on Saturday.



World No. 3 Sukant eased past Guatemala’s Raul Anguiano 21-10, 21-12 in a lop-sided semi-final. He will face Singapore’s Chee Hiong Ang in the final. Sukant has beaten Chee in their last two meetings.


