Argentina's Messi doubtful for quarters

Updated on: 05 July,2024 07:52 AM IST  |  Houston
AFP |

Top

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi’s fitness remains in doubt ahead of Thursday’s Copa America quarter-final with Ecuador with coach Lionel Scaloni saying he will wait before deciding on his team. 


Messi missed Argentina’s final group stage match on Saturday, a 2-0 win over Peru, after complaining of a sore right hamstring. Argentina will hold a training session later on Wednesday and Scaloni said he would make any decision afterwards. “We’ll wait a couple of hours and make the decision. It is always better to have one more day,” he told a press conference. 


“Yesterday we had good feelings and we’ll take this day to define the team based on the response we get today,” he added. Scaloni said he would consult with the 37-year-old Messi about his readiness for the game. 

“We’ll try to get him in and then, if he’s not [ready], we’ll look for the best solution for the team. I’ll talk to him today. I think it’s fair that he takes his time and trains as much as possible,” he said. Scaloni made nine changes against Peru as he took the chance to rotate his squad with qualification to the knockout stage already secured. 

