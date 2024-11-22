Breaking News
Mumbai: 16-year-old boy kills man after fight over local’s ‘4th seat’ at Ghatkopar station
Shah Rukh Khan threat case: Cops take custody of Raipur man citing Salman Khan-Baba Siddique-SRK link
Mumbai: Two persons nabbed for chasing Congress candidate Arif Naseem Khan on voting day
Mumbai: Nine railways stations will get swanky upgrade, check if YOUR station is on the list
Mumbai: Chunabhatti railway crossing to go, traffic jams, too!
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Argentine football hit by power struggle

Argentine football hit by power struggle

Updated on: 22 November,2024 07:46 AM IST  |  Buenos Aires
Agencies |

Top

He wants clubs to continue to belong to members. The government threatened to intervene due to alleged irregularities in Tapia’s re-election, a third term

Argentine football hit by power struggle

Claudio Tapia. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Argentine football hit by power struggle
x
00:00

Argentina produces some of the best footballers on the planet and has three World Cup titles. 


Also Read: Costa Rican club threatens to sue FIFA


Off the field, though, a major power struggle is transpiring between Argentina President Javier Milei and Argentine Football Association president Claudio Tapia, who is opposing Milei’s effort to enable clubs to become sports limited companies, inspired by the English Premier League.


He wants clubs to continue to belong to members. The government threatened to intervene due to alleged irregularities in Tapia’s re-election, a third term.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

argentina english premier league football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK