He wants clubs to continue to belong to members. The government threatened to intervene due to alleged irregularities in Tapia’s re-election, a third term

Claudio Tapia. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Argentine football hit by power struggle x 00:00

Argentina produces some of the best footballers on the planet and has three World Cup titles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Costa Rican club threatens to sue FIFA

Off the field, though, a major power struggle is transpiring between Argentina President Javier Milei and Argentine Football Association president Claudio Tapia, who is opposing Milei’s effort to enable clubs to become sports limited companies, inspired by the English Premier League.

He wants clubs to continue to belong to members. The government threatened to intervene due to alleged irregularities in Tapia’s re-election, a third term.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever