Costa Rican club threatens to sue FIFA

Updated on: 22 November,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  San Jose
AFP |

Spokesman Marco Vazquez noted that Mexican clubs Leon and Pachuca belong to the same owner, Jesus Martinez, of Grupo Pachuca

Costa Rican club threatens to sue FIFA

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Costa Rican club  Liga Deportiva Alajuelense are asking FIFA for a spot in next summer’s Club World Cup and will take legal action if denied. The club which has won 30 league titles, wants FIFA to enforce the rule that forbids clubs from the same ownership to participate in the tournament. 


Spokesman Marco Vazquez noted that Mexican clubs Leon and Pachuca belong to the same owner, Jesus Martinez, of Grupo Pachuca. “These are rules that FIFA established — there cannot be multi-ownership,” Vazquez said.


