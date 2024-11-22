Hockey heroines!

Coach Harendra Singh’s team begin their journey to qualify for LA 2028 perfectly by winning Asian Champions Trophy, scoring 29 goals in 7 games

India players celebrate their goal against China in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy in Rajgir, Bihar, on Wednesday

A new-look Indian women’s hockey team started its 2028 Los Angeles Olympics qualification journey with a scintillating, unbeaten performance during its title-defending Asian Champions Trophy campaign here.

It marked a resurrection for the side that had been left deflated after failing to qualify for the Paris Olympics this year. It marks a fresh beginning for the team and coach Harendra Singh. Since taking over in April, Harendra’s vision has been crystal clear — to qualify for the 2028 Games.

Chief coach Harendra Singh congratulates star striker Deepika. Pics/Hockey India

Good start by new skipper

He always believed and emphasised that a successful ACT campaign will be the right start for the team’s journey towards the 2026 World Cup and the 2028 Olympics. And he couldn’t have asked for more from his wards. “I truly believe this victory will inspire more young girls to take up hockey and further elevate the sport in India. We are thrilled to be able to bring this win to our fans and our nation,” said new captain Salima Tete after the brilliant campaign.

Harendra’s primary focus since taking charge has been to improve the team’s fitness, and fortitude and the Indian players performance at the ACT was a testament to the fact that they have worked tremendously on these core areas and lived upto their coach’s expectation. “While we celebrate this win, our focus remains on long-term goals. We are working hard every day, trusting the process, and staying dedicated to delivering our best in every tournament. Our ultimate aim is to bring more laurels to India and make the country proud,” added Tete.

The Indians were impressive in most departments of the game and remained unbeaten in seven matches, including the semi-final and final. The resolute show by the defensive line was also one of the hallmarks of India’s performance as they conceded just two goals in seven games, while scoring as many as 29 themselves. Out of these 29 goals, 15 were field goals, 12 from penalty corners and two from strokes.

Sensational Deepika

The ACT produced many stars for India, the prominent among them was 20-year-old young striker Deepika, who was the tournament’s highest scorer with 11 goals to her name, including four from field play, six from penalty corners and one penalty stroke. In fact, five Indians were there among the top-10 scorers — Deepika, Sangita Kumari (4 goals), Preeti Dubey (3), Navneet Kaur (3) and Lalrmsiami (3). Harendra worked extensively on the fitness of the players and that was clearly visible in their fast-paced, one-touch hockey that trouble opponents, including reigning Olympic silver-medallists China whom they beat 1-0 in the final.

Next up, the players will rub shoulders with the world’s best in the Hockey India League, starting in Ranchi on January 12.

