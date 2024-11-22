Hamilton didn’t want to return after Brazil flop

“It’s frustrating when you have a season like this, which I’m pretty sure I won’t have again—or at least I’ll work towards not having again”

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has admitted that he briefly considered walking away from Mercedes before the season’s conclusion after a poor Sao Paulo GP. The seven-time world champion, who will leave Mercedes for Ferrari at the end of the season, spoke about his turbulent 2023-24 campaign and his readiness to close his 12-year chapter with Mercedes.

After crossing the Sau Paulo finish, Hamilton made cryptic remarks over the radio, hinting at an emotional farewell to the team. He told Sky Sports that he “could happily go and take a holiday.”

Mercedes later downplayed his comments, but Hamilton revealed at a press conference in Las Vegas that his feelings at the time were genuine. “In the moment that’s how I felt, like I didn’t really want to come back after that weekend,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton’s emotional weekend was compounded by remarks from Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff in the recently published book, Inside Mercedes F1: Life in the Fast Lane. Wolff said he “liked” Hamilton’s departure to Ferrari as it prevented the difficult situation of parting ways with the 105-time race winner down the line.

