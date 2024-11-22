“It’s a very interesting time in the tennis world. We see, Djokovic, he’s at the tail end of his career. He’s still a phenomenal player

Nick Kyrgios

Listen to this article Modern tennis is bland: Kyrgios x 00:00

As Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios prepares to step back onto the court after a two-year injury hiatus, he has said that modern tennis is a bit “bland at the moment” as new crop of players are each other’s best mates.

ADVERTISEMENT

The seven-time ATP Tour titlist Kyrgios, who has not played a professional ATP match since June 2023, has been hampered by injuries. He will return at next month’s Brisbane International (December 29 to January 5, 2025).

Also Read: Sat-Chi, Lakshya in quarters, Sindhu shocked

“It’s a very interesting time in the tennis world. We see, Djokovic, he’s at the tail end of his career. He’s still a phenomenal player. But Nadal, literally, it’s officially his last ever time we’re going to see him on the court. Federer gone. There’s some amazing players still out there, but the game’s a bit bland,” Kyrgios told Nova 100’s Jase and Lauren radio show.

“Everyone’s liking each other, and everyone’s best mates. I just hate that. You look at our sports; they’re rough as anything. AFL, NRL. That’s why we watch, we watch for entertainment, we watch for bad blood. I’m all for being friends off the court, but there’s too much respect at the moment in the tennis world,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever