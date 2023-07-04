Argentine World Cup hero Emiliano Martinez in Kolkata

Emiliano Martinez reached the Netaji Subhash Airport, Kolkata, at around 4:30 pm on Monday and was surprised to see thousands of fans there to welcome him

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez arrives at Kolkata airport yesterday. Pic/PTI

Emiliano Martinez is the first World Cup winner to visit Kolkata within seven months of his biggest achievement.

On December 18 at the Lusail Stadium, Qatar, Argentina led by an inspired Lionel Messi, ended a 36-year drought by winning the most coveted trophy in world football, with custodian Dibu Martinez playing possibly the second best role. In the closing stages of the match, the ’keeper extended legs to block a shot by France’s Kolo Muani’s to prevent Argentina from losing another World Cup final in eight-and-a-half years. Then, his hands saved Kingsley Coman’s penalty to win the title and the Golden Glove award.

Martinez had promised Satadru Dutta, a football promoter here, that he would come to Kolkata, having heard that the city had earlier played host to the likes of Pele, Diego Maradona and his mercurial captain Messi.

“As I promised to come to Kolkata, here I am now. India is a great country and Kolkata is a city I am looking forward to seeing in the next two days. Nice to see all of you here.”

Fans wearing Mohun Bagan and Argentina stripes, waved India and the Albiceleste flags at the airport.

Martinez will visit the Mohun Bagan tent and will be present at Sreebhumi, where the late Maradona had unveiled his own sculpture in 2017. Martinez will fly back on July 5.