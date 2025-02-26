Arne Slot gets two-match ban

James Tarkowski’s stoppage-time equaliser for Everton in the 2-2 draw against Liverpool on Feb 12 provoked chaotic scenes during which Slot was sent off.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot will not be on the touchline for two games after he was handed a two-match ban and given a hefty fine for his behaviour in the Merseyside derby.

James Tarkowski’s stoppage-time equaliser for Everton in the 2-2 draw against Liverpool on Feb 12 provoked chaotic scenes during which Slot was sent off.

The FA’s statement on Wednesday said, “Arne Slot admitted the charge, and the Regulatory Commission imposed a two-match touchline suspension and $89,000 fine.”

