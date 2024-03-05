Breaking News
Arsenal more mature than last season: Jorginho

Updated on: 06 March,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

The third-placed Gunners hammered bottom club Sheffield United 6-0 on Monday to move just one point behind City and two behind Liverpool, with 11 games to go

Jorginho during Arsenal’s win over Sheffield Utd in Sheffield on Monday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
Jorginho believes free-scoring Arsenal are approaching the Premier League title race with more maturity than last season, when they faltered in sight of the finishing line. 


Mikel Arteta’s men were top of the table for most of the 2022-23 campaign but Manchester City overtook them in the run-in to secure their third straight title. Arsenal have hit a purple patch since the turn of the year.


Also Read: ‘It’s very difficult now’


The third-placed Gunners hammered bottom club Sheffield United 6-0 on Monday to move just one point behind City and two behind Liverpool, with 11 games to go. 

“The performance of the squad [was great] and the mentality to start strong and carry on the momentum,” Jorginho said after his side’s dominant performance win at Bramall Lane. “It was really, really good to see a team playing forward and want to keep going.” 

Asked what is different about the team this year compared to the one that just fell short last season, the Italy international added: “I think the maturity. We are way more mature how we compete and how we manage the games. I think that’s it.” 

