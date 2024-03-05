Breaking News
Goregaon couple case: Complainant firm has driver and retirees as its directors
Mumbai: BMC’s eco-friendly Ganesh initiative faces sculptor stand-off
Mumbai: Pod taxi feeder routes to connect BKC-Kurla area
Mumbai: Newly recruited constable, 27, dies after sticking head outside train door
Mumbai: Cops let man who killed 12-year-old boy escape
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Its very difficult now
<< Back to Elections 2024

‘It’s very difficult now’

Updated on: 06 March,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  Manchester
AFP |

Top

Ahead of second-leg clash against Copenhagen, Man City boss Pep Guardiola says qualification much tougher today as compared to his playing days

‘It’s very difficult now’

Man City’s Erling Haaland (centre) during a training session in Manchester yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
‘It’s very difficult now’
x
00:00

Pep Guardiola said Tuesday it is “getting tougher” to win the Champions League as he targets a second consecutive treble with his all-conquering Manchester City team. 


Defending champions City, unbeaten in 19 games in all competitions, take on Copenhagen in the second leg of their last-16 tie at the Etihad on Wednesday, with the cushion of a 3-1 lead.


Also Read: Karthik slams TN coach Kulkarni for blaming skipper


Pep GuardiolaPep Guardiola

But Guardiola played down talk of a repeat of last season’s heroics at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday. “It’s better to be here having already won the Champions League but as I said it [the treble season] is finished,” he said. “The only target is to try to qualify tomorrow for the quarter-finals,” he added. 

“We are far, far away, talking about these things. We didn’t say last season until we won the final against United in the FA Cup, so we are at the beginning of March.” 

Guardiola, who also won the Champions League twice as Barcelona manager, in 2009 and 2011, said the bar had been raised in Europe’s top club competition. “It’s getting better and tougher,” he said. “I had the feeling when I arrived at Barcelona in the first years, ‘OK we will arrive in the semi-finals’. 

“Now, to reach semi-finals is so difficult. The teams are better and managers are better. Everything is even more difficult than when I was a football player. But at the end, the better teams always go through.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pep guardiola manchester city uefa champions league football sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK